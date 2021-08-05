Meat goats and cattle focus of the fair Thursday

Meat goats and cattle took over the Scotts Bluff County fairgrounds Thursday for another busy day at the fair.

The goats started the day with a long show starting bright and early at 8 a.m., with the final round ending right at 1 p.m. It was a tough day of judging, judge Donald Johnston, of Colorado, said.

“It’s hard. ... I don’t want to ever make any kid not feel like they’re having fun out there,” he said. “The show today was just — these kids really care about their projects, and that’s one thing that’s cool to see.”

He said he’d been judging for most of his “goat life” which began in 1997 when he started raising boar goats. That experience helped him look for the qualities he desired in the show goats.

“You always look at the animals trying to follow those standards. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “They’re meat animals, so you got to find where the meat is. … Make sure that they walk good because they got to be able to travel fine. If they don’t travel fine, well, then they can’t get to the food and the water and get away from the predators. But I guess that’s the main thing. And then, some of its personal — what your personal preference is of stuff.”