Meat goats and cattle focus of the fair Thursday

Meat goats and cattle took over the Scotts Bluff County fairgrounds Thursday for another busy day at the fair.
The goats started the day with a long show starting bright and early at 8 a.m., with the final round ending right at 1 p.m. It was a tough day of judging, judge Donald Johnston, of Colorado, said.
“It’s hard. ... I don’t want to ever make any kid not feel like they’re having fun out there,” he said. “The show today was just — these kids really care about their projects, and that’s one thing that’s cool to see.”
He said he’d been judging for most of his “goat life” which began in 1997 when he started raising boar goats. That experience helped him look for the qualities he desired in the show goats.
“You always look at the animals trying to follow those standards. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “They’re meat animals, so you got to find where the meat is. … Make sure that they walk good because they got to be able to travel fine. If they don’t travel fine, well, then they can’t get to the food and the water and get away from the predators. But I guess that’s the main thing. And then, some of its personal — what your personal preference is of stuff.”
Reserve overall champion Jayden Allen, who placed just behind grand champion Samantha Pinney, said sometimes the competition is tough for that very reason — every year each judge has their own preferences.
“It’s been all right this year. It’s just been a little different,” he said. “They got different judges than last year.”
He still managed to come out of the competition with a decent placing. It helps that he’s been doing this since he was 8 years old.
“(It takes) a lot of hard work. Feed good, exercise good, work with the goats every day, work their hair, get it nice and soft, stuff like that,” he said. “Daily maintenance.”
Experience isn’t everything though. Caylie Garcia, who showed at the fair for the first time this year, managed to pull out a gold win in her 4-H junior division.
“It’s amazing. She works really hard at it,” her mom, Viqi Garcia, said. “I’m so proud of her. She works hard. She loves her goats.”
Following the goat show, the market beef cattle took to the livestock pavilion, albeit about an hour and a half late due to the long running goat show. Still, 4-Hers and FFA-ers alike didn’t let the delay mess with their mindset.
For 11-year-old Camille Shimic, she just wanted to get out there and see her hard work pay off with her heifer.
“I’ve been working really hard with her, and (I want to) see how she turns out at the end,” she said. “I just like knowing that all my hard work pays off.”
Shimic ended her class of market beef with a reserve champion win. The next thing on her list? Getting her animal to market.
“I would like all of you to come support the sale on Saturday because it would mean a lot to us,” she said.
Friday events include beef showmanship, breeding beef, bucket calf, stocker feeder, small animal round robin and large animal round robin. The livestock sale will close out the fair on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. in the livestock pavilion.
The results of the cattle show were not available at press time.