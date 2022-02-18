MICHAEL BOEHM: Planting seeds for economic boost, job creation, ag innovation

Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska system Nebraska’s economy has made major gains thanks in great part to our state’s agricultural strength. Nebraska farmers and ranchers, along with food manufacturing and the array of ag-related financial and support services, generate some $88 billion in economic activity each year. Communities across our state depend on the continued good health of our vibrant Ag sector.
Our agricultural economy is the third largest in the country, and to keep it competitive and nimble, Nebraska must make sound strategic decisions. Nebraska lawmakers have an important opportunity to do so this session by approving Legislative Bill 703. LB 703 would enable Nebraska to maximize economic benefits from a world-class Ag-research center the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to build in Lincoln.
Under these plans, the USDA will place up to 42 federal research scientists and engineers, as well as over 100 scientific support staff, at the National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Nebraska Innovation Campus. This major commitment by the USDA builds on the department’s 120-year partnership with UNL and demonstrates their recognition of the university as a leading center of innovative discoveries in agriculture and natural resources.
Dozens of researchers and students from UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources will work collaboratively with federal scientists at the planned center to develop cutting-edge innovations to make agriculture more efficient, safe, resilient and profitable.
The technological advances the center will pursue are vital in maintaining Nebraska’s competitive edge in agricultural production and food manufacturing. Research innovations empower our ag sector’s continued growth, expand Nebraska food manufacturing, and enable our farmers and ranchers to thrive while protecting our most precious natural resource — water. Breakthrough innovations also bring opportunities for food sciences to play a larger role in human health and disease prevention.
To achieve full success, Nebraska must address two important questions: What is the best strategy to effectively convert these research findings into practical products and services for our state’s farmers, ranchers and food manufacturers? And how can we maximize our state’s economic benefits to nurture Nebraska startups, attract established companies and grow a skilled ag- and food-tech workforce?
LB 703 provides the answers. I want to thank Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg for sponsoring this legislation, which would appropriate $25 million in federal COVID relief funds to create a companion facility commercializing next-generation research and supporting Nebraska ag startups. The private sector would provide $25 million in matching funds for the project.
The first floor of this planned 80,000-square-foot companion facility will facilitate collaboration and provide supports allowing entrepreneurs to move forward with their business plans. This public-private initiative would include partnerships with venture capital firms providing a strong and efficient development process for products and services.
The building’s second through fourth floors will accelerate the development and deployment of those products and services. These floors will contain cutting-edge facilities — innovation maker spaces, laboratories, high-bay spaces — where scientists, engineers and students work with private-sector professionals to develop and test field-deployable prototypes for precision agriculture and other technological innovations.
UNL and USDA scientists will then collaborate, test and analyze the prototypes at fields across Nebraska, ensuring these new technologies meet real-world conditions. When services and products reach ultimate development, Nebraska Extension will provide statewide support helping farmers, ranchers and processors adopt these next-generation innovations.
Nebraska Innovation Campus currently provides business incubator space to about a dozen startups. An example is the Grain Weevil, a small robot designed by two Nebraska undergraduate students to improve grain bin safely. Another example is the student-developed Sentinel Fertigation, a company analyzing crop nitrogen content to determine fertilizer application through irrigation, a process known as fertigation.
Major resources and collaborations made possible by the USDA research center and the companion facility will raise Nebraska’s ag-science commercialization achievements to a dramatically new level, facilitating a major boost to our state’s economy. In all, this new initiative has an estimated economic impact of $1 billion annually creating about 3,200 Nebraska jobs and generating $170 million in labor income for Nebraskans.
For all these reasons, LB 703 deserves support from our Legislature. The result will be major advances in Nebraska’s economic strength and in our agricultural sector’s competitiveness and long-term sustainability.