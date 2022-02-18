MICHAEL BOEHM: Planting seeds for economic boost, job creation, ag innovation

Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska system Nebraska’s economy has made major gains thanks in great part to our state’s agricultural strength. Nebraska farmers and ranchers, along with food manufacturing and the array of ag-related financial and support services, generate some $88 billion in economic activity each year. Communities across our state depend on the continued good health of our vibrant Ag sector.

Our agricultural economy is the third largest in the country, and to keep it competitive and nimble, Nebraska must make sound strategic decisions. Nebraska lawmakers have an important opportunity to do so this session by approving Legislative Bill 703. LB 703 would enable Nebraska to maximize economic benefits from a world-class Ag-research center the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to build in Lincoln.