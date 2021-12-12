Midwest Agripro selling livestock feed in the Panhandle

Though warehouse gates have been open since November, the Jacobson’s are holding a Grand Opening and open house December 14, from 3:30 to 6:30. Bart explained they plan on having many feed representatives on site to answer any questions producers may have. Agri-Best will be represented by Jeremy Jones, equine specialist, and Vince Guthrie, cattle specialist. Ralco and Essential Feeds will also have sales representatives available to address any feeding questions.

Bart expressed his interest in working with area FFA organizations and youth, inviting them to the open house. The Scottsbluff High School culinary students will be providing cookies for the grand opening.

Phase two of the business plan will involve teaming up with Eric McManaman to begin an extensive remodel of the existing mill structure and replacement of the mill grinder. Bart said if everything goes to plan the mill could be open as soon as mid to late summer 2022.

“The McManaman’s are a fantastic family and we are excited to be working with them,” Bart said.

“We are hoping that we will be able to help fulfill a need that we have in the community since they ceased operation,” Debbie said.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

