Midwest Agripro selling livestock feed in the Panhandle

Midwest Agripro owner Bart Jacobson and his wife, Debbie, have leased the buildings north east of Mitchell that were previously operating as Platte Valley Ag Products. The Jacobson’s have been planning their business venture for about two years and actively put the plan into motion when Bart became an Agri-Best Feeds dealer in April, 2021.
Bart said they are entering into phase one of the business plan that will involve selling livestock feed products and crop seed out of the large warehouse. The Jacobson’s moved to the Panhandle in 2016 and relocated to south of Mitchell in 2019. Since moving into the valley, they have noticed a vacancy in the area that was left when Platte Valley Ag Products closed it’s door in August, 2020.
“We are really excited about filling a void in the area,” Bart said.
Midwest Agripro will sell Agri-Best, Ralco, Essential show feeds and Golden Harvest seed. The Jacobson’s will carry a variety of products, many of them with a natural aspect like Agri-Best’s product Redmond Natural that utilizes unprocessed sea salt with over 50 trace minerals that can be fed in a block or loose bag.
“We are excited to be selling some products that are not carried here in the valley,” Debbie said.
The feed store will be offering feed, salt and mineral products for cattle, horses, sheep and goats as well as Golden Harvest’s corn seed.
Though warehouse gates have been open since November, the Jacobson’s are holding a Grand Opening and open house December 14, from 3:30 to 6:30. Bart explained they plan on having many feed representatives on site to answer any questions producers may have. Agri-Best will be represented by Jeremy Jones, equine specialist, and Vince Guthrie, cattle specialist. Ralco and Essential Feeds will also have sales representatives available to address any feeding questions.
Bart expressed his interest in working with area FFA organizations and youth, inviting them to the open house. The Scottsbluff High School culinary students will be providing cookies for the grand opening.
Phase two of the business plan will involve teaming up with Eric McManaman to begin an extensive remodel of the existing mill structure and replacement of the mill grinder. Bart said if everything goes to plan the mill could be open as soon as mid to late summer 2022.
“The McManaman’s are a fantastic family and we are excited to be working with them,” Bart said.
“We are hoping that we will be able to help fulfill a need that we have in the community since they ceased operation,” Debbie said.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.