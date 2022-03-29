Minatare farmer witnesses rare birth of Nigerian dwarf quintuplets

The owner of a Nigerian dwarf goat found herself handling the rare birthing of quintuplet goats recently. A local veterinarian and the goat owner say the occurrence of quintuplets among goats is rare.

Mabel, a Nigerian dwarf nanny, successfully delivered five healthy kids on March 19, a feat so unusual it occurs once in every 10,000 births.

Mabel’s owner, Sanna Loukonen, started keeping watch on her a month before the kids arrived because of the nanny goat’s “alarming size.” Previously, Mabel had successfully delivered twins, which is an extremely common number for the Nigerian dwarf breed. After throwing twins, Nigerian dwarf nannies are prone to having three or even four kids at a time. However, Five healthy kids is a rare occurrence even for this goat breed.

“She (Mabel) just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger,” Loukonen said. “…You can’t even really capture that.”

Just as Mabel’s discomfort and size were becoming a real concern, the nanny finally went into labor. Loukonen, who had been carefully monitoring Mabel, was on-hand to witness the arrival of the kids.

“So she started having them and I thought we would have triplets at the most, but they just kept coming,” Loukonen said. “I didn’t even know Mabel could have five in one sitting.”

Loukonen said that in her experience raising Nigerian dwarf goats, she has only ever seen twins born.

“I know triplets aren’t uncommon, four is fairly rare and then there was five,” she said.

Loukonen’s veterinarian, Travis Van Anne, said that he has never experienced quintuplets born successfully since he has been practicing veterinarian medicine. He said it is far more likely that if the nanny is carrying that many, there will be complications.

“That is a very rare event and it’s even more rare that they’re all still alive,” Van Anne said. “Because when these five are born, there’s usually one or two stillborn or smaller ones. And the fact that they’re all fairly sizable, the fact that they’re all still alive. It’s amazing.”

Mabel delivered the healthy kids that were normal to the breed’s size in two placentas, “so the egg must have split a couple times,” Van Anne said. “She (Mabel) had twins and then that egg kept splitting. So that’s even more rare.”

Loukonen realized the importance of stepping in to aid the quintuplet kids by giving additional bottle feedings four or five times a day and keeping the group housed separate from the herd with access to heat lamps. She has also made it a priority to have plenty of feed and extra nutritional supplements for Mabel.

There has been a growing demand for Nigerian dwarfs as pets because the breed is smaller in stature and personable but they are valued for their superior milk production. Though Mabel may have plenty of milk, she has only two teats to feed five kids so feeding time gets a little complicated.

“The thing that is amazing is the fact that they’re all alive and thriving, it’s just amazing,” VanAnne said.

The quintuplets, three billies and two does, are rambunctiously exploring when they aren’t eating or sleeping and Mabel is working tirelessly to keep tabs on the bunch.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.