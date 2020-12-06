Minatare FFA receives $2,000 grant for TIG welder

The interest in the profession of welding is growing at Minatare Public Schools. So much so that Minatare FFA received a $2,000 grant in early November for a new TIG welder.

The grant was provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

According to a press release from FCSAmerica, the welding tool will offer more learning opportunities of tactical skills for students to use throughout their career. Agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor Nicole Sorensen said this specific welder will give students a new form of welding to learn.

“This welder will give them a multi process welder, so they can use the latest technology to do multiple kinds of welding,” she told the Star-Herald. “We have a lot of students who are really interested in TIG welding, and this machine has that capability.”

Sorensen said the reason they decided to apply for this grant to get a new welder is because of the growing interest in the industry.