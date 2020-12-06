Minatare FFA receives $2,000 grant for TIG welder

The interest in the profession of welding is growing at Minatare Public Schools. So much so that Minatare FFA received a $2,000 grant in early November for a new TIG welder.
The grant was provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.
According to a press release from FCSAmerica, the welding tool will offer more learning opportunities of tactical skills for students to use throughout their career. Agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor Nicole Sorensen said this specific welder will give students a new form of welding to learn.
“This welder will give them a multi process welder, so they can use the latest technology to do multiple kinds of welding,” she told the Star-Herald. “We have a lot of students who are really interested in TIG welding, and this machine has that capability.”
Sorensen said the reason they decided to apply for this grant to get a new welder is because of the growing interest in the industry.
“We as a chapter and an ag program kind of decided that we really wanted to update our welding department,” she said. “We have a lot of kids who were interested in it. A couple seniors last year went into different…programs and really are going towards that as a profession or doing some sort of Ag mechanics of the profession.”
Minatare’s FFA and agriculture education program focuses on hands-on learning, which makes the new welder a perfect candidate for their program and for FCSAmerica’s grant.
FCSAmerica finances growth in rural America, particularly when it comes to the special needs of young and beginning producers, according to the press release. FCSAmerica’s regional vice president of retail operations at the Scottsbluff office Melany Kizzire said the financial cooperative is proud to support rural communities.
“The Working Here Fund grant program provides another avenue to share both our passion and commitment to serving rural communities,” Kizzire said in a press release.
Minatare Public Schools was one of 34 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the third quarter of 2020. FCSAmerica awarded $63,820 during the latest grant cycle ending Sept. 30, 2020.
