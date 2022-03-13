Morrill-Mitchell FFA students heading to state

Morrill-Mitchell FFA Chapter will have six students receiving state degrees at the Nebraska State FFA Convention will be held April 6-8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Those students are: Isabella Soto, Isaiah Waite, Tyler Keener, Autumn Pittman, Bernadette Pieper, and Jessica Wilkinson.
Students and teams qualifying for the state contest from Morrill-Mitchell:
Livestock Management (2nd at Districts, 1st overall in Poultry Management): Justine Wilkinson, Jessica Wilkinson, Josie Waite, Autumn Edwards, Greisyn Chaney.
Farm Business Management (3rd at Districts): Kyndall Sprague, Bernadette Pieper, Justin Haskins, Tyler Keener (2nd), Isaiah Waite.
Nursery/Landscape Design (4th at Districts): Kaitlyn Keener, Ashton Keener, Alissa Hodsden, Isabella Soto, Bernadette Pieper (8th), Jacque Bowles.
Junior Livestock Judging (District Champions): Sophia Pitts (5th), Sara Ciesielski (10th), Kaden Hessler (25th), Josie Waite (23rd).
Senior Livestock Judging (4th at Districts): Isaiah Waite, Jessica Wilkinson (22nd), Justine Wilkinson (5th), Wyatt Carlson, William Thomas.