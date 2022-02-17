NCTA celebrates salute to FFA Week

CURTIS — Agriculture educators make a huge impact in the lives of their students, no doubt about it. FFA members in 203 chapters in Nebraska make a difference in their communities, be it rural or urban areas.
Community friends and residents of southwest Nebraska are familiar with our academic programs and campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
What some may not know, however, is that in addition to hosting FFA members throughout the year to campus for leadership and career development activities, NCTA also teaches future educators.
NCTA and Doug Smith established the first Agricultural Education program over a decade ago. Since then, NCTA has graduated 29 Aggies with an Associate of Science degree in Agriculture Education.
Teaching requires a four-year degree. Most students transfer from NCTA with their AS degree to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication program.
Twelve of these Aggie graduates from the past decade are in classrooms. Eleven have industry positions in business, production, or with ag-related organizations. Five are studying education for bachelor’s or master’s degrees at UNL or nearby universities.
Currently we have eight freshmen and sophomores at NCTA majoring in Ag Ed. They plan to go into education, either to high schools and FFA chapters, or to Extension education with 4-H programs.
FFA members, families, and educators involved with FFA will tell you this month is an extremely busy period for FFA chapters. Early mornings and late evenings. Record books, applications for proficiency awards. Interviews. Competitions for teams and individual honors in leadership and career skills.
With National FFA Week coming up on February 19-26, we asked some of our Aggie graduates who are now teachers and advisors to share how their FFA chapters will be observing the week.
In addition to National FFA Week, February also is the time frame for Nebraska 4-H Month, and Career and Technical Education Month. Along with these entities, Nebraskans weave a strong educational, career and leadership program for our youth.
From all of us at NCTA, we salute agriculture educators and advisors who serve us across the nation and here in Nebraska. Have a great FFA Week!
NCTA Aggie Events:
Feb. 16-19: NCTA exhibit, Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic, Kearney
Feb. 19: NCTA Crops Judging, West Texas A&M contest, Canyon
Feb. 19-26: National FFA Week
Feb. 23: FFA District 9 CDE, NCTA campus
Feb. 24-25: NCTA Women in Ag Conference, Kearney