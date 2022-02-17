NCTA celebrates salute to FFA Week

CURTIS — Agriculture educators make a huge impact in the lives of their students, no doubt about it. FFA members in 203 chapters in Nebraska make a difference in their communities, be it rural or urban areas.

Community friends and residents of southwest Nebraska are familiar with our academic programs and campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

What some may not know, however, is that in addition to hosting FFA members throughout the year to campus for leadership and career development activities, NCTA also teaches future educators.

NCTA and Doug Smith established the first Agricultural Education program over a decade ago. Since then, NCTA has graduated 29 Aggies with an Associate of Science degree in Agriculture Education.

Teaching requires a four-year degree. Most students transfer from NCTA with their AS degree to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication program.

Twelve of these Aggie graduates from the past decade are in classrooms. Eleven have industry positions in business, production, or with ag-related organizations. Five are studying education for bachelor’s or master’s degrees at UNL or nearby universities.