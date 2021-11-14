Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance – Scottsbluff event rescheduled

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance has rescheduled the Scottsbluff Beef Quality Assurance Certification training.

The new date and location of the event: Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m., University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center. 4502 Ave I, Scottsbluff.

Jesse Fulton, Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) will be presenting the latest on the Nebraska BQA program and certifying producers in BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT). The BQA program educates beef producers on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines. Beef cattle producers who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef product for consumers are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices.

All producers are invited to attend. BQA certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA training occurred prior to 2018, your BQA certification could be expired. Beef producers are encouraged to attend to keep their BQA certification current. The BQA certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations who bring 5 or more people.

A meal sponsored by Zoetis will be served for producers who attend the Scottsbluff BQA training.