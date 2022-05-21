 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Cattlemen and Farm Credit Services of America announce Livestock Risk Protection Webinar

LINCOLN — Nebraska Cattlemen and Farm Credit Services of America announce a webinar titled, Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) and How It Can Benefit Your Operation on Tuesday, May 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT.

LRP is a federally subsidized risk management program that insures against declining market prices, allowing fed and feeder cattle producers to establish a floor price for protection while leaving upside price potential open.

The presenter, Mr. Landon Nelson, is an Insurance Services Officer at Farm Credit Services of America and focuses on supporting livestock producers through the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) and Livestock Gross Margin (LGM) programs. Additionally, he helps lead efforts in educating and supporting producers in LRP across five states. Prior to joining Farm Credit Services of America in early 2021, Landon spent several years in commodity merchandising.

Those interested are encouraged to register via Zoom.

For any questions regarding the upcoming webinar, please email Nebraska Cattlemen’s Director of Producer Education, Bonita Lederer, at blederer@necattlemen.org.

