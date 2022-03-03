 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Cattlemen call for beef drafts to be cashed

LINCOLN — Nebraska Cattlemen requests those who have received a beef draft during the 2021 Nebraska State Fair to use the draft as soon as possible. Beef drafts will no longer be honored after May 1, 2022. All beef drafts can be used at grocery stores for beef purchases or at restaurants while enjoying a beef meal.

During Labor Day weekend at the Nebraska State Fair, Nebraska Cattlemen hands out beef drafts to honor veterans and active-duty service members. The gift certificates are purchased with funds through the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Beef for Troops program.

Nebraska Cattlemen members and affiliates have supported this program for several years. The Farmer Stockman Council looks forward to continuing the Veteran’s Day recognition during the 2022 Nebraska State Fair.

