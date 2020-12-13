Nebraska Cattlemen elects leadership during annual convention

LINCOLN — Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention may have looked a little different this year, but the core importance of convention is to elect new leadership and discuss Nebraska Cattlemen policy which was all done virtually for the year 2020. Depending on the given year and leadership terms, elections are held for opening positions.

On Friday December 4th during the annual business meeting it became official that William “Bill” Rhea III has taken the position as Nebraska Cattlemen President for the 2021 year. Bill is a 5th generation farmer near Arlington, NE where he raises corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and organic crops. He also owns and operates a trucking company. Bill is a prior Nebraska Cattlemen Feedlot Council chair and has served on the Nebraska Beef Council board and the U.S. Meat Export Federation executive council.

Brenda Masek has moved into the President Elect roll. Brenda owns and operates the Bestol—Masek Ranch near Purdum, NE where they run an 800 head commercial spring calving cow/calf operation. Brenda has served as president of her local NC affiliate, Nebraska Cattlemen Region 2 member services chair and has sat on the Nebraska Cattlemen Executive and Finance Committee prior to becoming an officer.