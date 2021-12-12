Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation awards honorees

The mission of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation is to advance the future of Nebraska’s beef industry through investing in educational and research programs.
“We had another outstanding year for the foundation and would like to thank all of the individuals that made it possible,” Mark Jagels, President Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation said.
During the Nebraska Cattlemen annual banquet the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation recognized honorees with plaques and grants given to beef industry persons in research or teaching positions at Nebraska post-secondary educational institutions.
The Nebraska Beef Industry Endowment award was given to Matt Spangler from Lincoln, Nebraska, he is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in beef cattle genetics and genomics.
“We are grateful to have Dr. Spangler here in Nebraska. We thank him for his dedication to the beef industry,” Mark Jagels said.
The Nebraska Range and Conservation Endowment honoree was Karla Wilke, cow-calf production specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Wilke was honored to receive the award and said the grant money will allow her to continue her work on stocker cattle strategic supplementation and marketing that will help better management of pastures.
“That can be very much a range management type of deal because if we can find better timing for marketing, producers can manage those cattle off of pastures for drought. We hope to put together guidelines that would help producers be efficient and hopefully more profitable,” Wilke said.
The Friend of the Foundation award is presented annually to a person or business that has shared endless amounts of time, talent, and treasure with the Foundation. David and Ann Bruntz of Friend, Nebraska were this year’s Friends of the Foundation Honorees. Their roots run deep in Nebraska agriculture, where they have both served in key leadership roles locally, statewide, and nationally. The Bruntzs have built many relationships across the globe and are respected as leaders shaping, promoting, and preserving Nebraska agriculture. “Today we honor the philanthropic work these two outstanding individuals have committed to Nebraska agriculture. Their lifelong roles in contributing their time talents, and treasure to benefit the future of the agriculture industry we can all learn from,” Jagels said.
The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation provides yearly scholarships to students seeking secondary education. This year the foundation funded $69,500 in scholarships, which awarded 54 students. The foundation announced a new scholarship to honor the memory of Shari Flaming, a vibrant teacher, cattle feeder, rancher, and lifelong Nebraska agriculture enthusiast. This scholarship will be awarded to students residing in Nebraska, majoring in animal science, feedlot management, or range management. A student must be involved in student organizations related to their field of study, have a 3.3 GPA and preference will be given to those with cattle industry involvement. A minimum of $1,000 will be awarded to an outstanding junior or senior level student with strong character and leadership skills. “Shari’s passion for youth and agriculture was evident in her life. We are blessed we can honor her in providing a scholarship in her memory to future leaders in the beef industry,” Jagels said.
