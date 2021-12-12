Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation awards honorees

“That can be very much a range management type of deal because if we can find better timing for marketing, producers can manage those cattle off of pastures for drought. We hope to put together guidelines that would help producers be efficient and hopefully more profitable,” Wilke said.

The Friend of the Foundation award is presented annually to a person or business that has shared endless amounts of time, talent, and treasure with the Foundation. David and Ann Bruntz of Friend, Nebraska were this year’s Friends of the Foundation Honorees. Their roots run deep in Nebraska agriculture, where they have both served in key leadership roles locally, statewide, and nationally. The Bruntzs have built many relationships across the globe and are respected as leaders shaping, promoting, and preserving Nebraska agriculture. “Today we honor the philanthropic work these two outstanding individuals have committed to Nebraska agriculture. Their lifelong roles in contributing their time talents, and treasure to benefit the future of the agriculture industry we can all learn from,” Jagels said.