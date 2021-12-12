Nebraska Cattlemen industry service award and hall of fame recipients

The Industry Service award recognizes those for their outstanding service to Nebraska’s beef industry through their dedication and commitment to helping shape the state’s beef industry. The 2021 Industry Service award winner is United States, Senator Deb Fischer. “I am truly humbled and honored to receive the 2021 Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service Award. The industry’s hard work every day feeds the world and contributes so much to Nebraska’s economy. I will continue to push for legislative solutions to the complex problems facing the cattle industry,” said Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Senator Fischer has been a long-standing friend of agriculture during her time in the U.S. Senate. She was the leader in pushing for more flexibility for livestock haulers through her HAULS act, which was recently signed by President Biden. She has long advocated for transparency and competition in the cattle market space through her Cattle Market Transparency Act. Senator Fischer has been a champion for eliminating animal waste emission reporting requirements and combating fake meat with the “Real Meat Act.” “Nebraska Cattlemen applauds and sincerely thanks Senator Fischer for her long-standing and continued support to Nebraska’s Cattle industry.” William H. Rhea III-President, Nebraska Cattlemen