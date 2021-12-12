Nebraska Cattlemen members adopt policies at annual convention

LINCOLN — Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention policy committees completed work on Dec. 2 in Kearney, Nebraska. These committee meetings are conducted twice a year to develop and discuss policy which guides leadership and staff on legislative and regulatory issues brought forth on the state and federal level. This year, numerous actions were taken on policies across the six committees, including confirming interim policy and developing new resolutions and policy statements.

The committees heard from numerous speakers on timely and relevant topics to help inform and guide policy conversations. The Animal Health and Nutrition committee received updates on Beef Quality Assurance and cover crop research. The committee also heard from Galen Erickson on feeding strategies for a challenging year and Dr. Jared Walahoski gave an update on phenobarbital in rendering. Members reviewed and amended resolutions and policy statements.

The Brand and Property Rights committee, policy was also discussed and reviewed. Speakers in this committee provided an overview of carbon credit markets and contracts. The Nebraska Brand Committee shared an update on the implementation of LB 572, and NCBA Vice President Todd Wilkinson emphasized the importance of holding the line regarding property rights and the federal government overreach.