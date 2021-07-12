Nebraska corn and soybean crops the best in the nation

Nebraska has the best corn and soybean crops in the nation, according to recent information from the USDA’s National Agricultural Service.

On Tuesday, the USDA reported that Nebraska’s corn condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 14% fair, 53% good, and 29% excellent. Corn silking was 2%, near the 4% last year, but behind the five-year average of 9%.

Nebraska’s corn condition was the best among the top-rated corn states, according to USDA data.

While Nebraska’s corn was rated 82% either good or excellent, among the 18 top corn-growing states, the USDA reported they averaged 2% very poor, 7% poor, 27% fair; 50% good and 14% excellent. Iowa’s corn condition was 53% good and 8% excellent, while Illinois was 46% good and 19% excellent. Minnesota rated 37% good and 4% excellent, and Indiana was 60% good and 13% excellent.

Last month, the USDA reported that Nebraska farmers planted 9.7 million acres of corn for all purposes, down 5% from last year’s record corn crop. Of the total acres, 97% were planted with biotechnology varieties, up 3% from 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 9.4 million acres, down 5% from a year ago.