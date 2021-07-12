Nebraska corn and soybean crops the best in the nation

Nebraska has the best corn and soybean crops in the nation, according to recent information from the USDA’s National Agricultural Service.
On Tuesday, the USDA reported that Nebraska’s corn condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 14% fair, 53% good, and 29% excellent. Corn silking was 2%, near the 4% last year, but behind the five-year average of 9%.
Nebraska’s corn condition was the best among the top-rated corn states, according to USDA data.
While Nebraska’s corn was rated 82% either good or excellent, among the 18 top corn-growing states, the USDA reported they averaged 2% very poor, 7% poor, 27% fair; 50% good and 14% excellent. Iowa’s corn condition was 53% good and 8% excellent, while Illinois was 46% good and 19% excellent. Minnesota rated 37% good and 4% excellent, and Indiana was 60% good and 13% excellent.
Last month, the USDA reported that Nebraska farmers planted 9.7 million acres of corn for all purposes, down 5% from last year’s record corn crop. Of the total acres, 97% were planted with biotechnology varieties, up 3% from 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 9.4 million acres, down 5% from a year ago.
While much of eastern and central Nebraska is classified as suffering from drought, more than 60% or over 5 million acres of the state’s corn crop is irrigated.
Nebraska’s soybean crop is also the best of the nation. The USDA reported that state soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 56% good and 24% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 46%, ahead of the 39% last year and the 27% average. Setting pods was 2%, near the 4% last year and the 1% average.
Among the 18 leading soybean-producing states, 3% of the crop was rated very poor, 8% poor, 30% fair, 49% good and 10% excellent.
State soybean farmers planted soybean acreage this year is estimated at 5.4 million acres, up 4% from last year. Of these, 96% were planted with genetically modified, herbicide-resistant seed, unchanged from 2020. Producers expect to harvest 5.35 million acres, up 4% from a year ago.
For other Nebraska crops, winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 24% fair, 52% good and 13% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 7%, behind the 14% last year and the 16% average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 14% fair, 63% good and 22% excellent. Sorghum headed was 2%, behind the 7% last year and the 6% average.
Oats condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 31% fair, 47% good and 9% excellent. Oats headed was 97%, near the 96% last year and the 95% average.
Dry edible beans are doing well as the condition was rated 12% fair, 76% good and 12% excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 95%, equal to last year. Blooming was 4%, near the 7% last year.