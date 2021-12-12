Nebraska Corn issues statements expressing concerns following several years of RFS damage

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) are discouraged with the Biden Administration after its Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) proposal earlier today. The RVO falls under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) which requires at least 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuels (mainly corn-based ethanol) that will be blended into the U.S. fuel supply each year based on congressional intent. The EPA undercut the RFS through its proposal to reopen and reduce the final 2020 RFS volumes to 12.5 billion gallons, which is 2.5 billion gallons below the statutory minimum. In its delayed proposed biofuel blending volumes for 2021, the EPA again came short of the 15-billion-gallon minimum. For 2022, EPA is expected to return the conventional biofuel target to 15 billion gallons.