Nebraska corn production and yield forecasts increase

Data compiled through USDA operator reports, field surveys and satellite data forecasts Nebraska’s corn yield and overall production numbers to increase from Sept. data.

Corn production estimates gathered through reports, surveys, and satellite data specifically focused on the Corn Belt (Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio) shows an increase in Nebraska’s acres of corn planted, harvested, bushels per acre and total bushels of production.

Compiled from a sample size of 537 growers, Nebraska’s total bushels of corn production are estimated to have increased from Sept. by 3%. According to the USDA this 3% increase sets estimates of total corn production at 60 million bushels higher than Sept. 1 numbers. With this total production increase, the USDA forecasts the state to produce at total of 1.8 billion bushels from the 2020 crop.

“Area to be harvested for grain, at 9.83 million acres, is up slightly from a year ago,” According the USDA.

In addition to an overall production increase, Oct. yield estimates have also increased from Sept. estimates, by 2.7%. The USDA’s Oct. 1 forecast estimates a yield of 187 bushels/acre.