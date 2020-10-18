Nebraska corn production and yield forecasts increase

Data compiled through USDA operator reports, field surveys and satellite data forecasts Nebraska’s corn yield and overall production numbers to increase from Sept. data.
Corn production estimates gathered through reports, surveys, and satellite data specifically focused on the Corn Belt (Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio) shows an increase in Nebraska’s acres of corn planted, harvested, bushels per acre and total bushels of production.
Compiled from a sample size of 537 growers, Nebraska’s total bushels of corn production are estimated to have increased from Sept. by 3%. According to the USDA this 3% increase sets estimates of total corn production at 60 million bushels higher than Sept. 1 numbers. With this total production increase, the USDA forecasts the state to produce at total of 1.8 billion bushels from the 2020 crop.
“Area to be harvested for grain, at 9.83 million acres, is up slightly from a year ago,” According the USDA.
In addition to an overall production increase, Oct. yield estimates have also increased from Sept. estimates, by 2.7%. The USDA’s Oct. 1 forecast estimates a yield of 187 bushels/acre.
Although Sept. forecasts report an increase in all areas of production, including acreage, yield and total bushels of production, Nebraska falls behind Iowa and Illinois to rank as the third highest state of corn production in the Nation.
“The October 1 corn objective yield data indicate the fourth highest number of ears on record for the combined 10 objective yield States, (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota,” according to USDA reports. Wisconsin),” according to USDA reports.
Exact corn production data is not yet available due to corn harvest completion numbers. As of Oct. 13, the USDA reports 34% of the state’s corn has been harvested with 46% of the new crop in good condition.
“Twenty-five percent of the 2020 (national) acreage was harvested by October 4, eleven percentage points ahead of last year and 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average harvest pace. As of October 4, sixty-two percent of the Nation’s corn was rated in good to excellent condition, 6 percentage points above the same time last year,” according to the USDA reports.
