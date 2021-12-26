Nebraska Extension appoints Jamie Bright as Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension Educator.

A native of Rushville, Bright received a bachelor’s degree in English literature with minors in anthropology and linguistics. While completing terms of service with AmeriCorps in Denver and Casper, she obtained a certification in nonprofit management through the University of Montana.

She returned to western Nebraska to open The Sisters Grimm, a bookstore and coffee shop in Bushnell, and the experience as a business operator prompted her to take classes offered by Nebraska Extension and collaborate with 4-H on programs and projects while working part-time with the Kimball Public Library. She served as a board member on the Kimball-Banner-Cheyenne County Extension Board and on the Kimball-Banner Chamber of Commerce Board, the Kimball County Visitors Committee, the Citizens Advisory Board for Economic Development in Kimball, and the Kimball Public Library Board.

“I have lived in the Panhandle most of my life and know a lot of folks, but am looking forward to meeting the community leaders, volunteers, development professionals, and business owners I haven’t yet met. Please feel free to stop by my office in Sidney or call or email to arrange a meeting in another community,” Bright said.

“I hope to have a regular presence in each of the nine counties in my region, and I am looking forward to working with all of you to increase prosperity and vitality in our rural communities. I would love to hear your ideas on keeping young people in their hometowns or encouraging them to return after college, as well as other thoughts on how the region can work together to build upon the assets we already have and highlight the things we love about our communities.”