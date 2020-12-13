Nebraska Extension, Center for Rural Affairs receives grant to provide agricultural opportunities to veteran farmers

LINCOLN (IANR) — Nebraska Extension, in cooperation with Center for Rural Affairs, has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to launch a three—year training program for veterans who are interested or already involved in agriculture.
Through NIFA’s Enhancing Agricultural Opportunities for Military Veterans נalso called AgVets נprogram, Nebraska Extension and the Center for Rural Affairs have developed a training program featuring workshops, field demonstrations, business planning and other educational programming led in part by three veteran—owned farms. Experienced producers from the Barreras Family Farm, Lakehouse Farm and Anchor Meadow Farm, along with other expert resource providers, will share business and production skills for beef, vegetable and pork enterprises.
“Putting the Pieces Together, A Year in the Life of a Diversified Farm” will provide a unique and focused learning opportunity for prospective active and retired military veteran farmers so that they can start successful farming enterprises of their own,” said Nebraska Extension Educator Katie King.
Each year from 2021 through 2023 will contain 11 educational opportunities, rotating monthly between online classrooms and on—farm classes to teach the skills. Participants will gain critical knowledge of farm start—ups, learn how to access additional resources and networks, and walk away with a business plan of their own. Classes will follow recommended health and safety precautions, with online alternatives presented for all in—person events.
“The grant allows the program to be offered at no cost for participants and creates a tight—knit environment to learn the key production and management steps of distinct veteran—owned and operated farm businesses,” said King.
The schedule for 2021 to 2023 is as follows:
• January
o 2021 (online) – Meet the farmer, hear their farm dreams and land access: Cornett family will discuss vegetables
o 2022 — Meet the farmer, hear their farm dreams and land access: Barreras family will discuss beef
o 2023 — Meet the farmer, hear their farm dreams and land access: Hendl family will discuss pork
• February
o 2021 (on farm) – Demonstration: Season starting and seed starting
o 2022 – Demonstration: Care for chicks, hatching out versus buying chicks
o 2023 – Demonstration: Preparing for pigs, setting your on—farm infrastructure
• March
o 2021 (online) through 2023– Holistic goal setting
• April
o 2021 (on farm) – Demonstration: Planting in the field and early season field preparation
o 2022 – Coop and pasture preparation
o 2023 – Piglets: here they come! What to do and how—to problem—solve.
• May
o 2021 (online) through 2023 – Enterprise budgeting and use them for USDA programs and record keeping
• June
o 2021 (on farm) – Demonstration: Market preparation for farmers market and restaurant sales
o 2022 – Demonstration: Collecting, cleaning and packing eggs
o 2023 — Demonstration: Weaning piglets, piglet maintenance and breeding for genetics and feed considerations
• July
o 2021 (online) through 2023 – Markets: which one is right for you?
• August
o 2021 (on farm) – Demonstration: Harvesting and post—harvesting handling
o 2022 — Demonstration: Land management and diet considerations
o 2023 — Demonstration: Grazing rotations and fencing
• September
o 2021 (online) through 2023 – Insurance and legal considerations
• October
o 2021 (on farm) — Demonstration: End of season wrap—up, season extension & soil preparation
o 2022 — Demonstration: Winter preparation, winter marketing and delivery
o 2023 — Demonstration: Winter preparation and butcher day
• November
o 2021 (online) through 2023 – Business plan presentation and USDA programs
• December
o No class
Participation is free for participants who are United States active or retired military veterans with an interest in farming. Registration is required. Contact Erin Schoenberg at erins@cfra.org or 402—499—2781 if interested in more information, signing up, or presenting at one of the online events.
