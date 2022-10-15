Nebraska Extension hosting new cover crop grazing conference Nov. 1

LINCOLN — Nebraska beef producers and corn growers can enhance their operations by attending the 2022 Cover Crop Grazing Conference. The conference will take place Nov. 1 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

The conference kicks off with registration, refreshments and a trade show at the August N. Christenson Building at 9 a.m. Educational programs are from 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. and include a producer panel session and live field demonstrations.

Featured presentations include “Rotational/Strip Grazing” with Ben Beckman, Nebraska Extension Educator and “Grazing of Perennial and Annual Forages” presented by Brad Schick, Nebraska Extension Educator.

This expo will help first-time or experienced farmers looking to fine-tune their cover crop grazing management utilizing cover crops as an alternative forage source. Speakers and panelists will address important issues for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and provides one-on-one discussion with local, private industry exhibitors and sponsors.

Preregister by Oct. 28: https://enrec.unl.edu/covercropgrazingconference/. Agenda, details and map/directions are also at the website.

Agribusiness stakeholders are being sought as sponsors and trade show exhibitors. contact Connor Biehler at cbiehler2@unl.edu or 402-624-8007 for more details.