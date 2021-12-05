Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program Training is Open for 2022

LINCOLN — Interested in learning more about gardening and landscape practices? Are you a plant enthusiast? Do you have a passion for giving back to the community by sharing science-based horticulture information? Nebraska Extension is announcing applications are available for beginning training as a Volunteer in the Extension Master Gardener program. 2022 training classes will be offering virtual training.

The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteer (NE-EMGV) program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program that has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976. Nebraska Extension faculty and staff in horticulture, environment and landscape-system-related topics train NE-EMGVs using integrated pest management strategies. Working through the local Extension office, the trained NE-EMGVs use these unique skills to give time to participate in horticulture and landscape projects within the communities. More specifically, to provide education about sustainable horticultural practices while developing valuable partnerships within the community. NE-EMGVs are helping to act on local issues while leveraging the resources of Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.