Nebraska extension offering reimbursement for events serving women in agriculture

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program has launched a new effort to support events across the state that are geared toward serving female farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals.

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Partnership Program will reimburse eligible event organizers for up to $2,500 in educational expenses. Priority for 2022-23 will be given to events that focus on stress mitigation and suicide prevention. Submissions are welcome from any educational event that primarily serves women in agriculture and is focused on farm and ranch business management and related topics.

Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture, said the program offers new and established events the chance to grow by offsetting some eligible expenses, which could include speaker fees, venue rental and costs for marketing and printing.

“By partnering with other events around the state, Nebraska Women in Agriculture is able to build on its commitment to empower more women to compete and survive in the ag industry by providing leadership, learning experiences, support and networking opportunities,” Groskopf said.

For over 35 years, the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program has worked to provide unbiased, research-based risk management education to female agriculture operators, consultants, landowners, service providers and value-added business owners in Nebraska. Through annual conferences and year-round programming, the program has helped to develop the management skills and resiliency of women in every facet agriculture.

More information about the partnership program is available on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, https://wia.unl.edu/partners.