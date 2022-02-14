Nebraska extension to host breeding and grazing programs

February programs to discuss supplementation strategies to mitigate nutrient challenging breeding seasons and grazing systems

Four face-to-face programs across the Panhandle on Feb. 16 and 17 hosted by Nebraska Extension will focus on management practices to improve pregnancy rates in late-spring-calving cows, and review the impacts of grazing systems on Nebraska’s plant communities and rangeland productivity.

Late-spring and summer-calving systems frequently struggle with breed-up and pregnancy rates, especially with young females. Strategies to address these challenges will be discussed by Dr. Travis Mulliniks, UNL Range Cow Production Systems Specialist, based on his research assessing postpartum supplementation for heifers and young cows on a declining plane of nutrition.

Grass is valuable in Nebraska! Grazing management practices to maintain or improve rangeland health, while also harvesting more forage through grazing, will be the focus of a discussion by Dr. Mitch Stephenson, UNL Range and Forage Specialist. He will share research evaluating long-term impacts of different grazing management practices at ranch scale in the Sandhills of Nebraska.