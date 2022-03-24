Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation highlights National Agriculture Week with visit to Western Sugar Cooperative

Members from the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) Foundation made a stop at Western Sugar in a trek across Nebraska celebrating National Agriculture Week. The stop was the last stop of a statewide tour.

President of NEFB Foundation Mark McHargue explained the importance of agriculture from the eastern to the western side of Nebraska, recognizing the different cultural and geographical differences that the foundation works to understand.

“Agriculture has a tremendous story to tell,” McHargue said. “Every year, we’re using less fertilizer, less water, less energy but producing more crops and livestock and that is a great story.”

Kevin Hall, a third generation sugar beet grower in Scotts Bluff County, was on-hand to explain the economic impact the sugar beet grower has in Nebraska. He said it costs $1,100 to $1,200 an acre to grow sugar beets and 42,000 acres are grown annually in Nebraska generating around $45 million in revenue for the state.

“All farmers, not just beet farmers, are an important component of the revenue structure in Nebraska,” Hall said. “Farming isn’t always easy, but I love what I do. I want the same great life here in Nebraska for my children and for generations to come.”

Hall also discussed the current drought condition. He said farmers are adjusting by transitioning to more no-till acres to hold water in the topsoil longer. Western Sugar vice president Jerry Darnell said the sugar factory is one of only a few facilities in Nebraska that generates water processing sugar beets, returning it back to the North Platte River.

Darnell also said the sugar beet factory in Scottsbluff will be installing two new natural gas boilers this summer, eliminating the two coal fired boilers. He said the change will not only help improve air quality, but it will be setting up the facility for future generations.

Though Nebraska is a leading state in the ag industry, Megahn Schafer, executive director for the NEFB Foundation, said that most Nebraska students are three to four generations removed from the farm. Schafer said going into classrooms across the state to reach those students and educate them on the importance of the ag industry and how it impacts their lives is a key mission of the foundation.

“It’s not only the food that they eat, the fuel that they use in their cars, but it is a meaningful way of life,” Schafer said. “It’s the economy, and meaningful careers here in Nebraska that are supported by our number one industry of agriculture.”

According to a statement from NEFB Foundation’s vice president of communication strategies, Tina Henderson, agriculture contributes more than $21.4 billion to Nebraska’s economy. This contribution is an investment in the environment, local infrastructure, public schools, and is made possible through improved access to markets.

“Think about everything you have done today. The food you eat, clothes you wear, and the fuel that transports you are all a part of your life because of agriculture,” McHargue said. “The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation strives to help people understand agriculture by providing information and empowering them to make informed decisions for their families and their communities.”

