Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement recognizes Panhandle honorees, inducts Panhandle man

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement recognized four honorees and inducted 15 new members during its annual banquet, held on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus in March. It was the first induction ceremony the organization had held since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 banquets were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formed in 1916, the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement is dedicated to preserving and improving Nebraska agriculture. Each year, the group recognizes at least one honoree and elects new members. Honorees are recognized for their contributions to Nebraska Agriculture.

Panhandle honoree celebrated at the 2022 event: Owen Palm, Gering.

Owen Palm is a co-owner and founder 16 Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming John Deere dealerships and the former COO of The Western Sugar Company. He served as the co-chair of Blue Print Nebraska, a state-wide economic development initiative and has been a strong supporter of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Western Nebraska Community College and various natural resources groups, among other entities.

More information on 2022 honorees can be found on the NHAA website, NHAA.unl.edu.

Also during the ceremony, NHAA inducted two new cohorts of members – nine nominated in the fall of 2019, who were to have been inducted during the March 2020 banquet, and six nominated in 2021.

New member from the Panhandle in the 2022 cohort: Butch Schuler, Bridgeport, Seedstock cattle rancher and farming.