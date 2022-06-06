Nebraska NRD Basin Tour treks across the Panhandle

The Natural Resource Districts (NRD) annual Basin Tour drew a large crowd of NRD directors, staff and government agency personnel from across the state to tour the Panhandle water districts. Participants began a tour of water projects in the North Platte, South Platte and Upper Niobrara White districts Monday. Tours will continue Tuesday to give attendees a look at a variety of water projects highlighting where water is going, management strategies used and interesting tools being used to implement water strategies.

On the first day, the tour bus moved to its first stop near Mitchell at the new Enterprise Irrigation district diversion pits south of the canal. Scott Schaneman, North Platte NRD general manager, introduced Thad Kuntz, a hydrogeologist with Adaptive Recourses, to deliver background information on the North Platte NRD Enterprise project.

Kuntz said he began work on the project five years ago to demonstrate ground water recharge into the Ogallala Aquifer and return water flow back to the North Platte River and its tributaries.

“The Enterprise canal project is simply pushing water back into the ground and the North Platte River through the DNR transfer process,” Kuntz said. The project was permitted, as of June 1, by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), to transfer 3.3 CFS, or 130 gallons per minute, of surface water into man-made pits for the purpose of recharging groundwater supplies.

The pits are located south of the Enterprise Canal and about one mile north of the river on leased farm ground. Pit 1, the north pit, is 1.5 acres and will “morning glory” or spill into pit 2, the south pit, which is 2.5 acres.

Kuntz said the project site was chosen for its proximity to the canal and the river but also because of the extremely sandy, gravel type soil. The pits were designed to use gravity, along with the sandy soil, allowing for groundwater recharge.

“This is strictly a gravity fed canal, a gravity fed system,” Schaneman said.

“The goal is not to retain water in these things,” Kuntz said. “The goal is to actually get water to go through and into a subsurface. Then that water will intercept the groundwater and move back to the North Platte River.”

The Basin Tour continued with stops at the Tri-State surface water diversion project near Henry, Oliver Reservoir near Kimball, Bioretention Gardens and the South Platte NRD office for presentations on the South Platte River Compact and canals in Sidney, ending with a photo opportunity at Chimney Rock and supper in McGrew.

Day two will begin at the North Platte NRD office for a greenhouse tour in Scottsbluff, Minatare Diversion Project, Lake Minatare Lighthouse, Nine Mile Creek rehab and hatchery near Minatare, conservation presentations in Alliance and end at a logging operation in Chadron.

To learn more about the NRDs and projects in the Panhandle, visit the North Platte NRD at www.npnrd.org, South Platte NRD at www.spnrd.org, and Upper Niobrara White at www.unwnrd.org.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

