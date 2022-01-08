Nebraska’s 2022 Crop Production Clinics held

Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the Panhandle’s crop production clinic was rescheduled due to heavy snow fall that affected the region. Despite the last minute change of date, the clinic was well attended by producers that may want to expand their knowledge and those completing recertification or earning continuing education credits.
The clinic is divided into two sections, one of the two is economics, crop, soil and water management. Producers attending this section were able to earn Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credits. The CCA is knowledgeable in current field and crop management, spring and fall soil management, and seeding and fertility management. The latest research on the impact of dry bean variety selection and dry bean planting population on harvestability and yield were presented by Gary Stone, UNL’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) Crop and Water Systems Educator. Bijesh Maharjan, PREC’s Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist presented results for year one of on-farm wheat research.
The other section covered in the clinic was pest management and pesticide safety. Participants were able to complete the yearly pesticide license recertification and learn the latest information on insect and disease management. Bob Klein, Emeritus Extension Professor at UNL’s West Central Research and Extension Center (WCREC) presented information on spray quality and carrier rate effects on pesticide efficacy and drift. Klein and Randy Lloyd, Research Facility Coordinator at WCREC, gave the group a hands on spray nozzle demonstration to communicate the importance of choosing the correct spray nozzle for a specific pesticide to prevent particle drift or off-target movement of spray particles.
“We do this because it is important for our applicators to be as knowledgeable in their field as they can be,” Lloyd said.
The crop production clinics will be going on across the state for the remainder of January, each clinic is presenting topics and research specific to the region of the state it is held in. A schedule of locations and times for the crop production clinics and their agenda’s can be found at: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.