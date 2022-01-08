Nebraska’s 2022 Crop Production Clinics held

Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the Panhandle’s crop production clinic was rescheduled due to heavy snow fall that affected the region. Despite the last minute change of date, the clinic was well attended by producers that may want to expand their knowledge and those completing recertification or earning continuing education credits.

The clinic is divided into two sections, one of the two is economics, crop, soil and water management. Producers attending this section were able to earn Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credits. The CCA is knowledgeable in current field and crop management, spring and fall soil management, and seeding and fertility management. The latest research on the impact of dry bean variety selection and dry bean planting population on harvestability and yield were presented by Gary Stone, UNL’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) Crop and Water Systems Educator. Bijesh Maharjan, PREC’s Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist presented results for year one of on-farm wheat research.