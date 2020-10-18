Nebraska’s harvest further along than 2019

According to the USDA’s Oct. 13 crop progress report, majority of Nebraska crops continue to progress well ahead of last year’s data.
Corn
As of Oct.13, the USDA reports 96% of corn in Nebraska has reached maturity, 14% ahead of 2019 and 6% further along than the four year average. Of corn in the state, the USDA reports 34% of this year’s crop has been harvested, 16% further along than 2019 data and 22% ahead of the USDA four year average. According to the USDA, 46% of this year’s crop is in good condition, 23% in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 9% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
According to the USDA, 100% of soybeans have reached dropped leaves, 10% ahead of 2019 growth data and 5% further along than the four year average. Of Nebraska grown soybeans, the USDA reports 82% of this year’s crop has been harvested, 58% ahead of last year’s harvest. The USDA reports 45% of this year’s soybean crop to be in good condition, 23% in fair condition, 18% in excellent, 10% in poor condition and 4% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
As of Oct. 13, the USDA indicates 95% of sorghum to have reached maturity, 15% ahead of last year’s data and 14% further along than the four year average. The USDA reports 31% of this year’s sorghum crop has been harvested, 23% ahead of 2019 and 8% further along than the four year average. The USDA indicates 42% of dry edible beans are in good condition, 26% in excellent condition, 18% in fair condition, 10% in poor condition and 4% in very poor condition.
Dry Edible Beans
The USDA reports 87% of this year’s dry edible bean harvest is complete, 2% ahead of that year’s harvest data.
Winter Wheat
According to the USDA, 89% of next year’s winter wheat crop has been planted, 4% behind 2019 data and 1% behind the four year average. The USDA reports this week’s percent of planting has progressed by 20% over the last week. Of winter wheat planted 60% of the crop has emerged, 1% ahead of 2019 data and 8% behind the USDA’s four year average.
Pasture and Range Condition
As of Oct. 13, the USDA reports 36% of pasture and range is in good condition, 26% in fair condition, 22% in poor condition, 16% in very poor condition and no values of pasture and range land is in the excellent condition categorization.
Topsoil Moisture Condition
According to the USDA, 46% of topsoil is reported to have short moisture levels, 27% with very short moisture levels, 27% with adequate moisture levels and no value of topsoil is determined to be in surplus. Topsoil moisture values have declined from last week’s USDA moisture topsoil moisture levels.
Subsoil Moisture Condition
The USDA reports 41% of subsoil has short moisture levels, 36% with adequate moisture levels, 23% with very short moisture levels and no value of subsoil has is reported to have a surplus of moisture.
