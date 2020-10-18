Nebraska’s harvest further along than 2019

According to the USDA’s Oct. 13 crop progress report, majority of Nebraska crops continue to progress well ahead of last year’s data.

Corn

As of Oct.13, the USDA reports 96% of corn in Nebraska has reached maturity, 14% ahead of 2019 and 6% further along than the four year average. Of corn in the state, the USDA reports 34% of this year’s crop has been harvested, 16% further along than 2019 data and 22% ahead of the USDA four year average. According to the USDA, 46% of this year’s crop is in good condition, 23% in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 9% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.

Soybeans

According to the USDA, 100% of soybeans have reached dropped leaves, 10% ahead of 2019 growth data and 5% further along than the four year average. Of Nebraska grown soybeans, the USDA reports 82% of this year’s crop has been harvested, 58% ahead of last year’s harvest. The USDA reports 45% of this year’s soybean crop to be in good condition, 23% in fair condition, 18% in excellent, 10% in poor condition and 4% in very poor condition.

Sorghum