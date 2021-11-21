 Skip to main content
Nebraska Soybean Board to meet
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will hold a meeting on November 22-23 at the Marriot Cornhusker Hotel located at 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Board will conduct regular board business and hold an election of officers. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion. The complete agenda for the meeting is available for inspection on the Nebraska Soybean Board website at www.nebraskasoybeans.org

About the Nebraska Soybean Board: The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.

