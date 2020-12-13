New ag budget calculator in testing phase for crop budgets

The 2021 University of Nebraska-Lincoln crop budgets have been released on Nebraska Extension’s CropWatch website, including 83 production budgets for 15 crops as well as information on crop budgeting procedures, standard costs used, and a production cost summary.

Twenty of the budgets for 2021 provide estimates for Panhandle cropping systems. One new spring wheat budget was added, No. 74, using southwest Nebraska land values and cropping system practices.

The 2021 budget projections were created using assumptions thought to be valid for many producers in Nebraska; however, each farming operation is unique. The University crop budgets are intended as a guide to producers as they prepare their own enterprise budgets.

To highlight a few of the 20 Nebraska Panhandle cropping system budgets:

Three irrigated corn budgets were prepared. Cash costs per acre range from $499 per acre to $542 per acre. Total costs, including land and machinery ownership costs, range from $637 per acre to $685 per acre. Average per-bushel cash cost of production estimates of these three budgets is $2.64 per bushel; the average total costs are $3.34 per bushel.