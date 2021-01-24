New chickpea disease study will begin in 2021

Interest in chickpea production in Nebraska has ebbed and flowed over the last 20 years. Beginning about 2000 chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, became a popular crop to rotate into production systems, particularly in Box Butte County.

In 2005-06 acreage of the new crop approached 10,000 acres planted. However, due almost exclusively to the appearance of a disease called Ascochyta blight, interest in the crop dropped drastically. This devastating disease, caused by a fungus, Ascochyta rabiei, is considered to be the most important yield limiting factor worldwide, and is present everywhere chickpeas are grown.

Over the last three years, interest in planting chickpeas has been on the upswing due to increasing public demand and its usage in salad bars (before COVID) and food products such as humus. Although its planted acreage in Nebraska was projected to exceed 12,000 in 2020 (it was about 12,200 in 2018), the disase is still an issue that must be addressed to achieve successful production and economic returns for the growers. Until this disease is effectively controlled, or management strategies are recognized, production acreage in Nebraska will likely remain sporadic.

Current Disease Management