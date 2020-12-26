New decision support tool available to specialty crop producers

LINCOLN —Sam Wortman, associate professor of horticulture at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, and Ali Loker, a doctoral student in plant health, have launched a new decision support tool for specialty crop producers and gardeners: the Vegetable Variety Navigator. The tool can guide specialty crop growers and gardeners as they look for high-yielding, high-quality vegetable varieties for their soil climate in the Midwest.

The university’s Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, along with Nebraska Extension’s Katie King and John Porter, received a grant last year through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to support on-farm variety trials for peppers, cucumbers and broccoli. The trials were to be performed on five farms in eastern and central Nebraska. Researchers had begun work on the project, and the plants were ready to be transplanted into plots at the participating farms, when COVID-19 caused the team to change its plans.