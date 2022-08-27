New livestock judging coach brings competitive edge to Wyoming college

Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) welcomes highly credentialed Kylie Patterson as a new livestock judging coach and recruiting specialist.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Patterson carried a successful start in livestock judging at a young in 4-H and later FFA on to the collegiate level. She was a member of the livestock judging team at Blinn College, a junior college in Texas, and then Oklahoma State University where she was on a record-breaking National Championship team.

“What’s unique about me being in this position, is I’m not from Wyoming, so I have a totally different outlook, a totally different perspective on agriculture and the cattle industry,” Patterson said. “I bring a fresh face of a competitive spirit and someone who brings a lot of energy, enthusiasm and dedication to building this program and continuing on the legacy that Dr. Younglove and Dr. Stokes began.”

Patterson will join Georgia Younglove, EWC agriculture professor and livestock judging coach, as the freshman coach. The Lancer team will have six sophomores and 10 freshmen set to compete in the first competition of the season on Sept. 12 at the National Barrow Show in Austin, Minnesota.

“(EWC) is excited to add Kylie Patterson to our staff as our freshman livestock judging coach,” Monte Stokes, EWC’s agriculture department head, said in comments provided to the Star-Herald. “Kylie is a highly accomplished livestock judge and will be a great addition to our EWC family for growing the agriculture programs and transfer degrees at the college.”

Patterson said she intends to drive a dedicated team, practicing a few nights during the week and traveling to livestock operations for hands-on opportunities on weekends.

“I think they get a whole different level of experience and education being on the road, seeing all these places and having as many hands-on opportunities as they go to contests and practices,” she said. “These kids work hard — I don’t want to sugarcoat it — we’re definitely going to put in a lot of effort to make sure that we can get where we want to be and match the goals that the students set.”

The Lancers will compete at four national contests throughout the season at major livestock exhibitions — American Royal Livestock Show, North American International Livestock Exposition, Denver National Stock Show and Houston Livestock Show. Typical competitions will have 12 sets of four animals that can be breeding or market sheep, goats, cattle or swine. Judging is based on a point system from 12 sets of placings and 8 reasons delivered orally giving reasons to support the placings.

“I think the ability for a kid to stand up and defend what they believe in with conviction and with some public speaking ability is what livestock judging truly helps garner and develop in these students,” Patterson said. “They go through all these contests and practices, hone in and develop those skills. It is truly incredible and what I love about our sport because I think that growth and development, regardless of where you come in talent wise, is second to none.”

She is eager to bring her successful career to EWC and get the Lancer livestock judging season underway.

“My intention coming here is to make sure this program sees the level of competitiveness that it sure deserves, that this county, this community deserves,” Patterson said.