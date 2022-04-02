New NRD director Scott Schaneman says his first job is agriculture

A lifetime spent farming and over a decade specializing in water issues contribute to Scott Schaneman’s new appointment in the North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD).

In a regular board meeting March 10, the nine members of the North Platte NRD board of directors voted to appoint Schaneman as the new general manager.

Schaneman has been acting interim general manager since early January, filling the position after John Berge was appointed as the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska. Schaneman said the roughly 60 days had been a trial period for both the North Platte NRD board as well as allowing himself the time to decide if he would be a good fit in the new role.

“They (the board of directors) are happy with me and I’m happy with them and the position,” Schaneman said. “There are a lot of things coming up or that are on our docket here for the next decade that I’m looking forward to getting to work on.”

A lifetime farmer in the Panhandle, Schaneman made a choice to supplement his income with an off-farm job in the “water world” as the North Platte NRD water resources coordinator. He held that position for about 13 years before becoming the assistant manager for nearly eight months prior to shifting into interim general manager.

Schaneman said he was looking forward to continuing with the NRD’s water quantity programs and allocations, and working with producers to be efficient with groundwater. He said the North Platte NRD will be embarking on a new set of rules regarding nitrogen management in January. Schaneman will be working on how those are implemented as well as coordinating directly with producers both publicly and privately.

“We (the North Platte NRD and the producers) did such a good job together with the water quantity problem, I’m hoping that we’ll be able to handle the water quality problem just as good,” Schaneman said.

He pointed out that water quality issues did not happen overnight. He said the North Platte NRD will be focusing efforts for at least the next decade on making sure water is free of contaminants.

“Water quantity issue is never going to go away,” Schaneman said. “We always need to be mindful of that. We’ve got a system in place for dealing with that through groundwater allocations where farmers have been very helpful. (The farmers) stepped up to the plate and I’m hoping that we’ll have the same kind of action with water quality.”

Schaneman has faith in Panhandle farmers as “very good stewards of the earth” that will step up to the challenge of protecting its natural resources. He said farmers want to pass on their livelihoods to the next generation and are hoping they will come back and take over their operations.

“My heart is agriculture, that’s my first job and my second is natural resources,” Schaneman said. “I’m fortunate enough to get to do both.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

