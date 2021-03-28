New online “Farm Stat” tool allows farmers analyze data from their own on-farm research

LINCOLN —A new tool, Farm Stat, is available on the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network website. Farm Stat enables growers and agronomists to easily run statistical analysis of their own research studies.

“Each year we discuss that a statistical analysis can help producers have more confidence in their research results, but until now, we did not have a free and easy-to-use tool that enabled them to conduct these analyses themselves,” said Nebraska Extension Educator Laura Thompson.

Farm Stat is accessed online and allows producers or agronomists to specify how many treatments and replications their unique study had and then enter their yield data or other data to be statistically analyzed. The program will quickly produce a complete statistical analysis of variance that can be saved as a PDF.

“One of the features I’m most excited about is the straightforward conclusion statements that the tool provides,” Thompson says. “At the end of the report, users will see a statement that plainly describes whether there was a statistically significant difference in the treatments they were studying. For example, the statement might say ‘starter fertilizer had a statistically higher yield than the no starter fertilizer check’”.