New Year’s Beef Bash success despite poor weather

The Scotts Bluff County Ag Society hosted the New Year’s Beef Bash, a winter prospect show held Dec. 31 - Jan. 3 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell. The beef show, in its second year, is intended to further use the fairground’s livestock show pavilion offering area youth an opportunity to show their cattle. The prospect show is held early in the year to establish a fun and safe winter show leading up to major circuit shows and summer jackpots.
“This show allows for a practice run before the Denver Stock Show, Black Hills Stock Show and other shows area exhibitors will be attending,” said Casey Huckfeldt, assistant manager for the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. “In this area, there aren’t a lot of winter shows for our local kids to attend.”
Chip Huckfeldt, board member of the Scotts Bluff County Ag Society, said the show was on track to have roughly 20% more entries than its first year but predicted inclement weather kept some families from making the trip.
“We did the best we could as far as keeping the wash racks heated, keeping everybody comfortable but unfortunately, we just can’t control the weather,” Chip Huckfeldt said.
Despite the wind, snow and cold temperatures, the Beef Bash attracted exhibitors from Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and eastern Nebraska as well as the Panhandle. Overall, total entries were greater than last year. There were 130 entries for Friday’s showmanship classes, 40 heifers and 140 steers were exhibited in Saturday’s market beef classes and Sunday’s expanded breeding show had 80 entries.
Casey Huckfeldt said that despite the event attracting families from out of the area, the Scotts Bluff Ag Society is also focusing on involving the community. Exhibitors are provided a list of local hotels and restaurants as well as providing an opportunity for local small businesses to set up booths throughout the weekend show.
“To me that is what’s awesome about this event, together, in one weekend, we brought families to our small town community from several different states,” Casey said.
This year the Beef Bash was a sanctioned point show giving youth the opportunity to accumulate win points that will be tallied at the end of the beef show season. Youth organizations like the Nebraska Junior Cattlemen’s Association, will award final prizes to its high point members for showmanship and both market and breeding animals. Chip explained that because it was a point sanctioned show there were many new participants, especially from eastern Nebraska.
The Ag Society rolled out the Astroturf that was in storage after it was successfully used at the inaugural 2021 prospect show. Chip explained that when the winter use of the show pavilion was in the early stages of planning, there was discussion about the cost of hauling dirt in and out of the arena. The artificial grass that was previously used on a baseball field would be the ideal cost solution and bring a unique aspect to the Beef Bash. The turf was rolled out in good condition after it’s first use as an arena floor and was safely cleaned using an enzyme chemical to prepare it for the 2022 show weekend.
“The crown jewel of the show would be the Astroturf, that’s our signature piece,” Chip said. “The Astroturf is making it a unique experience, we keep it clean and roll it up for the next year and I’m hoping to get 10 years out of it.”
Casey Huckfeldt, Lanna Hubbard and the Scotts Bluff County Ag Society are looking forward to planning the third annual Beef Bash event, continuing to focus on community involvement and growing the weekend event. Chip Huckfeldt had set a goal for the Beef Bash to create an overall experience that would have families planning on returning.
“We did grab them, they came back and hopefully we can keep growing,” Chip said.
The Scotts Bluff County Ag Society would like to thank the community for its involvement and support as well as all 2022 Beef Bash sponsors, Chip said.
