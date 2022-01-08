New Year’s Beef Bash success despite poor weather

Casey Huckfeldt said that despite the event attracting families from out of the area, the Scotts Bluff Ag Society is also focusing on involving the community. Exhibitors are provided a list of local hotels and restaurants as well as providing an opportunity for local small businesses to set up booths throughout the weekend show.

“To me that is what’s awesome about this event, together, in one weekend, we brought families to our small town community from several different states,” Casey said.

This year the Beef Bash was a sanctioned point show giving youth the opportunity to accumulate win points that will be tallied at the end of the beef show season. Youth organizations like the Nebraska Junior Cattlemen’s Association, will award final prizes to its high point members for showmanship and both market and breeding animals. Chip explained that because it was a point sanctioned show there were many new participants, especially from eastern Nebraska.