Non-Stock Sugarbeet Growers Association annual meeting planned

The 92nd Annual Nebraska Non-Stock Sugarbeet Growers Association (NNSSGA) annual meeting is scheduled for Feb. 17, at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M Street, Gering, Nebraska. The annual business meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Rodney Perry, President and CEO Western Sugar Cooperative will be in attendance along with Western Sugar Cooperative Ag staff who will provide an update on Western Sugar Cooperative.

Any Non-Stock Sugarbeet Growers interested in having their name added to the 2022 Annual Meeting Ballot may contact Brian Specht at 308-760-0894 for the North Region or Warnar Schaneman at 308-672-1673 for the South Region. The current incumbents: North Region Kent Green and Tom Cullan; South Region Mario Pitts and Mark Spencer.

Scholarship applications will be available for sugarbeet grower’s seniors graduating this year.

At the end of the meeting there will be a drawing for a trip to the annual ASGA meeting held in Washington, DC Feb. 2023.

NNSSGA is pleased to announce Jim Wiesemeyer, Vice President, Farm & Trade Policy, Informa Economic will join via zoom at 3:30 p.m. Pro Farmer Washington Analyst Jim Wiesemeyer separates the news from the noise in Washington. Mr. Wiesemeyer’s presentation is open to area agriculture producers.