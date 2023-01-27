North Platte NRD announces annual Producer Roundtables

The North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) has announced the dates and times for its producer roundtables beginning in February. The purpose of the roundtables is for constituents to ask questions, provide comments, offer suggestions, and other inquiries about any North Platte NRD program or project. NPNRD General Manager Scott Schaneman and members of the staff will be on hand to talk about the various programs and projects the NRD is currently working on and will provide a quick look into what will be coming soon.

The roundtables will be held free of charge, and a lunch will be provided during the meeting. Constituents are welcome to come to any roundtable they choose. The dates and times are below.

— Feb. 8, 12 – 1:30 pm in Oshkosh at the Oshkosh Auditorium, 602 W. Second St.

— Feb. 15 from 12 – 1:30 p.m. in Bridgeport at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N Main St.

— Feb. 22 from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at the North Platte NRD office in Scottsbluff, 100547 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff

For more information regarding any of the producer roundtables or to RSVP, go to www.npnrd.org or call the NRD office at 308-632-2749, we will close registration a week before each event.