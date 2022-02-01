North Platte NRD announces annual producer roundtables

SCOTTSBLUFF - The North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) has announced the dates and times for their producer roundtables beginning in February. The purpose of the roundtables is for constituents to ask questions, provide comments, offer suggestions, and other inquiries about any North Platte NRD program or project. NPNRD Interim General Manager Scott Schaneman and various members of the staff will be on hand to talk about the various programs and projects the NRD is currently working on and will provide a quick look into what will be coming soon.

The roundtables will be held free of charge, and a lunch will be provided during the meeting. Constituents are welcome to come to any roundtable they choose. The dates and times are below.

•Feb. 9 from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Tiger Den in Lewellen.

•Feb. 16 from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport.

•Feb. 23- from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the North Platte NRD office in Scottsbluff.

For more information regarding any of the producer roundtables or to RSVP, go to www.npnrd.org or call the NRD office at 308-632-2749. Registration will close a week before each event.