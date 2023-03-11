The North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) has rescheduled the date for the Scottsbluff Roundtable. The public is invited to join staff at the North Platte NRD office in Scottsbluff on March 16 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

The purpose of the roundtable is for constituents to ask questions, provide comments, offer suggestions, and other inquiries about any North Platte NRD program or project. NPNRD General Manager Scott Schaneman and members of the staff will be on hand to talk about the various programs and projects the NPNRD is currently working on and will provide a quick look into what will be coming soon.