North Platte NRD announces staffing changes
North Platte NRD announces staffing changes

SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) General Manager announced several staffing changes that will take effect on April 30.

Barb Hoehn
Scott Schaneman

“Barb Hoehn, who has served as assistant manager for the past five years will be retiring on April 30. We are grateful for her service and dedication to the constituents of the District,” NPNRD General Manager John Berge said. “This change necessitated some shifting of staffing resources. Longtime Water Department Manager Scott Schaneman will take on the role of assistant manager on April 30. Veteran Water Department staff member Craig Uhrig will take on the role of water department manager, and intern Ethan Woehrle will become a full-time water technician.”

Craig Uhrig

“This NRD has long been blessed with a dedicated and talented workforce, and I am happy that we were able to fill these important roles from within – it will provide continuity of service for our constituents, and save money for taxpayers,” Berge said.

Ethan Woehrle

For more information, go to www.npnrd.org or call the NRD office at 308-632-2749.

