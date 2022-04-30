 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Platte NRD appoints assistant manager

  • 0

The North Platte Natural Resources District announces that Travis Preston has been appointed as the assistant manager.

Preston has served at the district as the GIS coordinator for over six years and says he is eager to put his knowledge and experience to work as the new assistant manager. Preston was raised in the Valley and has many connections to the agriculture industry.

Preston said hopes to help the District continue to move forward and build and improve relationships with our constituents to better serve everyone.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News