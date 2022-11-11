 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte NRD postpones monthly board meeting

The North Platte Natural Resources District’s (NPNRD) monthly Board of Directors meeting will be postponed due to a lack of quorum.

The meeting will be moved to Thursday, Nov. 17. The meeting will start at the usual time of 3 p.m.  and will be held at the NPNRD office, 100547 Airport Road in Scottsbluff. The agenda will be posted on the district’s website, www.npnrd.org.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

