North Platte NRD provides drought update

The North Platte NRD is committed to helping constituents have the most updated information on drought conditions in the area. The websites below are available to give guidance and statistics on current conditions. The North Platte NRD has established a drought plan to be implemented if drought conditions persist. Check out that plan and other helpful links at the NPNRD website https://www.npnrd.org/drought/climate/weather/. Within the drought resources the estimated crop water use is currently at a standstill as the Panhandle has received a killing frost so this has stopped until next spring warms back up. Winter is around the corner, there are many times that a great amount of snow is viewed as a bad thing, this year with the small amount of moisture that has been received any snow will be great for soils and recharge reserves in the mountains.