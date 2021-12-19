NRD Partners with Chadron State College on Range Day

CHADRON — The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will again partner with Chadron State College (CSC) & C.F. Coffee Family Foundation to hold the 6th Annual Range Day at the Student Center on the CSC Campus on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

“The planning committee has pulled together another line up of great speakers on several range related topics. Anyone interested in protecting or benefiting range health is encouraged to attend” stated Tricia Goes, UNWNRD Natural Resources Coordinator.

The Range Day is a one-day, educational event with past presentations on anything from prescribed burning and long-range weather forecasts, to range monitoring technology and drones. There will be a free lunch for all those in attendance, provided by the C.F. Coffee Family Foundation and the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Topics to look forward to are (but subject to change): Good, Bad, and the Ugly of Weedy Plants- Chis Helzer (The Nature Conservancy); Alfalfa Weevils—positive vs. negative bugs- Jeff Bradshaw (UNL Entomologist); Pollinator Habitat; Natural Resource Conservation Service Federal Benefits; Day Weather- Don Day (Cheyenne, WY); and much more!