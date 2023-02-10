The North Platte Natural Resources District, Nebraska Forest Service, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are partnering to host a tree pruning workshop about the proper pruning methods and tools, general tree care, and the programs available through the partners.

It is important to start pruning trees within the first 10 years of their life and keep up with a regular routine. If the pruning is done while they are young, it will be easier and less harmful to the tree.

The workshop will be held Wednesday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Platte NRD office, located at 100547 Airport Road in Scottsbluff. The workshop is free of charge, open to the public, and lunch will be provided. It will be conducted inside and outside, so participants are reminded to dress accordingly. A workshop brochure that contains tips for pruning young trees is available on the NRD website at www.npnrd.org.

Please RSVP by March 10 due to limited space, for the workshop or for more information, contact Todd Filipi at 308-632-2749 or fill out the online registration found at www.npnrd.org.