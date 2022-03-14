 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NRD Water Education meeting rescheduled

ALLIANCE — The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) has rescheduled the Annual Water Education meeting for March 28 at the Eagles Club in Alliance. With another line up of great speakers on several topics pertaining to water management, anyone interested in learning more about the water in this area or better water management is encouraged to attend.

The Water Education meeting is a one-day, educational event with speakers on everything from recharge analysis and climate outlooks to water well standards, NRD programs and cost share opportunities. There will be a complimentary lunch for all those in attendance, thanks to many generous, local sponsors.

In addition to the educational opportunities provided by the UNWNRD Water Education meeting, there will also be several local vendors in attendance for networking opportunities. There is no cost to anyone interested in attending but RSVPs are required for lunch.

Producers are encouraged to attend the Annual UNWNRD Water Education meeting on March 28 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Alliance Eagles Club. Please call 308-432-6190 to RSVP for the complimentary lunch by March 21.

