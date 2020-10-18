Oct. 1 national crop production forecasts indicate record setting numbers for select row crops

Corn
The USDA forecasts total corn production across the United States to be down 1% from Sept. estimates, placing current data at 91.0 million acres. The most recent Oct. national corn for grain production forecast is indicated to be the second highest production on record for the United States. The USDA reported 87% of the nation’s corn crop to have reached maturity as of Oct. 4, 33% ahead of last year and 9% ahead of the five year average.
Sorghum
The USDA forecasts sorghum for grain production at 12.0 million bushels, down 1% from 2019 production data. Area of harvest in 2020 has increase by 4% from last year, at 135,000 acres. The USDA is forecasting yield numbers down 4 bushels from last year’s harvest, with a yield of 187 bushels per acre.
Soybean
Soybean production is forecasted 309 million bushels, up 9% from 2019, with 5.15 million acres for harvest, a 6% increase from last year. Yields are forecasted to be at 60 bushels per acre, up 1.5 bushels from 2019.
Dry Edible Bean
Dry bean production is forecasted to be up 85% from 2019, at 3.49 million cwt. Forecasted area for harvest is indicated to be 149,000 acres, up 54% from last year. Yield numbers are forecasted to be up 400 pounds per acre from 2019, estimated at 2,340 pounds, a 5.2 ton increase per acre from 2019.
Sugarbeet
Production is forecasted at 1.40 million tons, up 31% from last year. The USDA forecasts Nebraska’s sugarbeet area of harvest to be at 45,800 acres, up 9% from 2019 with yield estimates at 30.6 tons per acre, up 5.2 tons from last year’s harvest data.
All sunflowers
Sunflower production is forecasted at 68.1 million pounds, up 52% from last year with 47,000 acres of harvest, up 12,500 acres from 2019. Yield numbers are forecasted at 1,450 pounds per acre, up 150 pounds per acre from 2019. Of acres for harvest the USDA indicates non-oil sunflowers account for 9,000 acres and oil sunflowers account for 38,000 acres.
Alfalfa hay
The USDA forecasts alfalfa production to be up 5% from 2019 at 3.78 million tons. Acreage for hay production is indicated to be 970,000 acres, a 2% increase from 2019. Alfalfa hay yield numbers are estimated to be 3.90 tons per acre up 0.10 ton from last year’s data.
All other hay
As of Oct. 1 the USDA forecasts all other hay production to be up 2% from Aug. and 1% from 2019, with overall production predicted to be 75.1 million tons. The United States yield is expected to average2.08 tons per acre, up 0.04 from Sept. forecasts and 0.01 ton from 2019 production. Record high yields are predicted for Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky and Wyoming.
