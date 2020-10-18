Oct. 1 national crop production forecasts indicate record setting numbers for select row crops

Corn

The USDA forecasts total corn production across the United States to be down 1% from Sept. estimates, placing current data at 91.0 million acres. The most recent Oct. national corn for grain production forecast is indicated to be the second highest production on record for the United States. The USDA reported 87% of the nation’s corn crop to have reached maturity as of Oct. 4, 33% ahead of last year and 9% ahead of the five year average.

Sorghum

The USDA forecasts sorghum for grain production at 12.0 million bushels, down 1% from 2019 production data. Area of harvest in 2020 has increase by 4% from last year, at 135,000 acres. The USDA is forecasting yield numbers down 4 bushels from last year’s harvest, with a yield of 187 bushels per acre.

Soybean

Soybean production is forecasted 309 million bushels, up 9% from 2019, with 5.15 million acres for harvest, a 6% increase from last year. Yields are forecasted to be at 60 bushels per acre, up 1.5 bushels from 2019.

Dry Edible Bean