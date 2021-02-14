On-farm research annual results update meeting

ALLIANCE - Farm operators and agronomists are invited to attend the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meeting Feb. 26 at Alliance.

Nebraska farmers conducted over 100 on-farm research studies in 2020, and this meeting is an opportunity to learn from these farmers and network with other innovative producers.

The meeting will run from 8-11:30 a.m. at Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Light food and refreshments will be available.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Visit https://go.unl.edu/2021onfarmresearch for registration, details, and program updates. For those who prefer not to attend in person, an online option is also available in the registration process. For those registering for the online option, the results meeting will be very informative on the statewide information, but the local research talks will not be available.