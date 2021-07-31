GERING - Hot air balloon pilots, crews, spectators, visitors and balloon enthusiasts are coming to Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell and Terrytown for Old West Balloon Fest 2021 and the Balloon Federation of America 2021 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Aug. 9-14. The events will kick-off with the official Opening Ceremonies – “Balloons, Burgers & Brews” to be held downtown in the Gering Civic Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies will showcase the pilots and their balloon baskets lining N Street, 11th Street & O Streets that surround the Gering Civic Plaza at 1450 11th Street. Balloon baskets will remain stationary along the streets as local-area residents, kids and families walk around to mingle and mix with pilots. Pilots will be trading their balloon cards with the kids throughout the evening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inside the Gering Civic Plaza, The Union Bar will be grilling up their famous $1 burgers for sale and serving up brews and non-alcoholic beverages. Lemon Love and Snowie Bus will offer lemonade and snow cones for the kids and attendees in the north parking lot of the Plaza while kids show off their chalk-art talents.